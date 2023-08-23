On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .256 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

In 69.6% of his 115 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 of 115 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .269 AVG .243 .336 OBP .302 .476 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 33 RBI 31 39/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings