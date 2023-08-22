The Seattle Storm (9-22) will turn to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 23.8 points per game) to help overcome Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.6) and the Chicago Sky (12-20) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Sky vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.6)

Chicago (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163

Sky vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has 14 wins in 31 games against the spread this year.

There have been 14 Chicago's games (out of 31) that went over the total this season.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are eighth in the WNBA with 79.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank seventh with 83.4 points allowed per game.

So far this season, Chicago is grabbing 33 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sky are averaging 13.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

With a 35.8% three-point percentage this season, the Sky rank third-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by sinking 7.8 threes per contest.

The Sky rank best in the WNBA by ceding 6.3 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank fourth in the league at 33.4%.

In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago has taken 68.5% two-pointers (accounting for 74.0% of the team's buckets) and 31.5% three-pointers (26.0%).

