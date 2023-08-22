MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, August 22
Looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Jesus Luzardo starting for the Marlins, and Blake Snell taking the hill for Padres.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for August 22.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Giants at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (13-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|SF: TBD
|PHI: Walker
|-
|Games/IP
|24 (131.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.10
|-
|K/9
|7.2
For a full preview of the TBD vs Walker matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Giants at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- SF Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will look to Zack Littell (2-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|COL: Blach
|TB: Littell
|12 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (47.1 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|3.99
|3.6
|K/9
|7.8
For a full preview of the Blach vs Littell matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (2-5) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|CHC: Smyly
|DET: Olson
|26 (120.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (63.1 IP)
|5.15
|ERA
|4.83
|8.4
|K/9
|8.7
For a full report of the Smyly vs Olson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Tigers
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|BAL: Rodriguez
|24 (128.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (81 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|5.44
|9.3
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-10) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Carlos Rodon (1-4) when the teams play Tuesday.
|WSH: Gray
|NYY: Rodon
|24 (129.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|7.33
|7.9
|K/9
|8.3
For a full report of the Gray vs Rodon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-8) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (6-13) when the teams play Tuesday.
|STL: Wainwright
|PIT: Oviedo
|16 (72.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (140.1 IP)
|8.42
|ERA
|4.55
|5.1
|K/9
|8.0
For a full preview of the Wainwright vs Oviedo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-2) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|LAD: Miller
|CLE: Syndergaard
|14 (75.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (76.2 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|6.57
|8.4
|K/9
|5.8
For a full report of the Miller vs Syndergaard matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Guardians
- LAD Odds to Win: -200
- CLE Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (7-6) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Bryce Elder (9-4) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|NYM: Megill
|ATL: Elder
|18 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (138 IP)
|5.53
|ERA
|3.46
|7.2
|K/9
|6.5
For a full preview of the Megill vs Elder matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- NYM Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|SEA: Woo
|CHW: Clevinger
|11 (55 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (85.2 IP)
|4.75
|ERA
|3.26
|9.8
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Mariners at White Sox
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (8-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|BOS: Houck
|HOU: Verlander
|13 (67.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112.1 IP)
|5.05
|ERA
|3.36
|8.5
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-6) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|MIN: Ober
|MIL: Miley
|20 (113.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (82.2 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|3.05
|8.9
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Twins at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-8) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will look to Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|LAA: Giolito
|23 (127 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (142 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|4.44
|6.4
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-6) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (13-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|TEX: Gray
|ARI: Gallen
|22 (127.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (162 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.17
|7.5
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (8-8) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Snell (10-8) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|SD: Snell
|25 (137.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (136 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|2.71
|10.5
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -190
- MIA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Angel Zerpa (1-1) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (3-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|KC: Zerpa
|OAK: Blackburn
|5 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (78.2 IP)
|6.08
|ERA
|4.00
|6.1
|K/9
|9.2
Live Stream Royals at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
