Elvis Andrus vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 47 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 4.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.1% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.263
|AVG
|.223
|.324
|OBP
|.283
|.331
|SLG
|.350
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|27/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|4
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.75 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 4, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.75, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
