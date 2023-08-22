The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jimenez is batting .275 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

In 72.9% of his 85 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 35 games this year (41.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 85 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 44 GP 41 .300 AVG .247 .341 OBP .295 .447 SLG .455 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 35/11 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

