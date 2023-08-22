On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .250 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 66 of 110 games this year (60%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season (45 of 110), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .269 AVG .230 .339 OBP .331 .468 SLG .397 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 55/22 K/BB 62/29 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings