On Tuesday, August 22 at 6:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (65-59) visit the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at Comerica Park. Drew Smyly will get the ball for the Cubs, while Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-125). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 36 out of the 61 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 42, or 41.2%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 36-53 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

