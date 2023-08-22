Cubs vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (65-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-68) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 22.
The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (9-8) for the Cubs and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.
Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-3.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 36 (59%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 30-18, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 624.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Javier Assad vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Cole Ragans
|August 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brady Singer
|August 20
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Jordan Lyles
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|W 7-6
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Johan Oviedo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.