Andrew Benintendi vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .356.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- In 84 of 112 games this season (75%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has homered in two of 112 games played this season, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 27 games this year (24.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (4.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|60
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.345
|OBP
|.332
|.355
|SLG
|.357
|15
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|23
|39/20
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo (1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.