Yan Gomes vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.273
|AVG
|.267
|.312
|OBP
|.313
|.427
|SLG
|.437
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|32/8
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
