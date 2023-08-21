Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (69-55) meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (49-75) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, August 21. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +155. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (9-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 80 times and won 45, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The White Sox have won in 28, or 33.7%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.