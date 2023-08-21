Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (69-55) and the Chicago White Sox (49-75) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.47 ERA).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

