Trayce Thompson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .161 with five home runs and 18 walks.
- This season, Thompson has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Thompson has had an RBI in five games this season (11.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo will aim to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.