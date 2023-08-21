Seiya Suzuki vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (32 of 99), with more than one RBI nine times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.236
|AVG
|.276
|.313
|OBP
|.344
|.360
|SLG
|.464
|12
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.16 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
