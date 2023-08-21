Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .207 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .156.

This season, Sosa has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (20.8%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .158 AVG .154 .158 OBP .175 .211 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 1 RBI 7 10/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings