The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25.9% of his games this season (22 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .258 AVG .223 .321 OBP .283 .320 SLG .350 6 XBH 13 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 25/11 K/BB 27/11 4 SB 6

