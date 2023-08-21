Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (64-59) and the Detroit Tigers (57-67) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 21.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.16 ERA).

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 60 times and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Chicago is 25-14 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 617.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule