On Monday, Christopher Morel (hitting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .247.

In 60.0% of his games this year (48 of 80), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.0% of his games this year, Morel has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), with two or more runs eight times (10.0%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .245 AVG .248 .293 OBP .338 .477 SLG .511 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings