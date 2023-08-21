Caroline Garcia, after a good showing in the Tennis in the Land (falling in the quarterfinals against Lin Zhu), will start action in the US Open (in New York, New York) against Yafan Wang in the round of 128. Garcia has +5000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Garcia at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Garcia's Next Match

Garcia will play Wang in the round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 PM ET.

Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Garcia Stats

In her most recent match, Garcia lost 4-6, 1-6 against Zhu in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Garcia has gone 37-24 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Garcia has won one title, and her record is 27-17.

In her 61 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Garcia has averaged 23.2 games.

Garcia, in 44 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.0 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Garcia has won 25.6% of her return games and 79.7% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Garcia has been victorious in 26.4% of her return games and 79.8% of her service games.

