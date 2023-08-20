When the Chicago White Sox (48-75) and Colorado Rockies (48-75) face off at Coors Field on Sunday, August 20, Dylan Cease will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the hill. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 12 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 19 out of the 35 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have a record of 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 29-56 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-139) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+105) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (-125) Elvis Andrus 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+140)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

