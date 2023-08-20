Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .384 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (504 total runs).

The White Sox are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.

The White Sox's 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.399).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-6) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cease has collected 10 quality starts this year.

Cease is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears

