Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-19) match up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (21-10) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV and NBCS-BOS.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sun

Chicago puts up just 0.8 more points per game (80.1) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (79.3).

Chicago's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Sky are 9-5 when they shoot higher than 43.2% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.5%) is 4.7 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut are averaging (31.8%).

The Sky are 11-7 in games when the team hits more than 31.8% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.5 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky are averaging 86.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 6.5 more than their average for the season (80.1).

The Sky are draining 9.5 treys per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (7.9). Likewise, they have a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (40.8%) compared to their season average from downtown (36.5%).

Sky Injuries