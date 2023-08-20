The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .256.

Suzuki has had a hit in 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.2%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has an RBI in 31 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.8% of his games this season (41 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .234 AVG .276 .313 OBP .344 .343 SLG .464 11 XBH 19 4 HR 7 21 RBI 21 46/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings