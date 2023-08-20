Seiya Suzuki vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .256.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 63 of 98 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.2%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 31 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this season (41 of 98), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.276
|.313
|OBP
|.344
|.343
|SLG
|.464
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
