Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 14th in MLB action with 147 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Philadelphia's .425 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Phillies rank seventh in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Philadelphia has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (579 total runs).

The Phillies' .325 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Phillies have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 113 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 548 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.456 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Wheeler (9-5) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Wheeler is looking for his eighth quality start in a row.

Wheeler is seeking his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 24 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Twins L 3-0 Home Ranger Suárez Sonny Gray 8/15/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Zack Wheeler Yusei Kikuchi 8/16/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Aaron Nola Kevin Gausman 8/18/2023 Nationals L 8-7 Away Michael Lorenzen Joan Adon 8/19/2023 Nationals W 12-3 Away Cristopher Sanchez Jake Irvin 8/20/2023 Nationals - Away Zack Wheeler Trevor Williams 8/21/2023 Giants - Home Aaron Nola - 8/22/2023 Giants - Home Taijuan Walker - 8/23/2023 Giants - Home Michael Lorenzen Alex Cobb 8/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Lorenzen Miles Mikolas 8/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Cristopher Sanchez Dakota Hudson

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett

