Luis Robert vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.568) and total hits (121) this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Robert has had a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.7%).
- In 31 games this season, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Robert has driven home a run in 45 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 58 times this season (50.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|61
|.270
|AVG
|.274
|.327
|OBP
|.326
|.602
|SLG
|.540
|33
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|35
|53/12
|K/BB
|84/13
|4
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.74, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .332 batting average against him.
