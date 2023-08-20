After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .147.

In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Sosa has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .158 AVG .135 .158 OBP .158 .211 SLG .243 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 10/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings