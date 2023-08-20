After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .147.
  • In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Sosa has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.158 AVG .135
.158 OBP .158
.211 SLG .243
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
10/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 7.74 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.74, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .332 batting average against him.
