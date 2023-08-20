Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .274 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 24th in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 114), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 43.9% of his games this year (50 of 114), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 5 .276 AVG .263 .368 OBP .300 .493 SLG .316 32 XBH 1 7 HR 0 28 RBI 0 49/25 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings