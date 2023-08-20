Jeimer Candelario vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .274 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 114), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this year (50 of 114), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|5
|.276
|AVG
|.263
|.368
|OBP
|.300
|.493
|SLG
|.316
|32
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|0
|28
|RBI
|0
|49/25
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.24 ERA ranks 59th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
