Ian Happ -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .240.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Happ is batting .200 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Happ has had a hit in 73 of 119 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.0%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .234 AVG .246 .348 OBP .375 .401 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 8 HR 6 36 RBI 20 67/39 K/BB 54/41 5 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings