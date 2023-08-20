Gavin Sheets vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .216 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 41 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.3%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 87 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.187
|AVG
|.242
|.264
|OBP
|.305
|.280
|SLG
|.433
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|26/12
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
