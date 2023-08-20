Elvis Andrus vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Elvis Andrus (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .241 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Andrus will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 with one homer during his last games.
- In 46 of 84 games this season (54.8%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (22.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.3%).
- He has scored in 22 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.227
|.321
|OBP
|.288
|.320
|SLG
|.357
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|4
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 175 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
