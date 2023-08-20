Dansby Swanson -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .251.

Swanson has had a hit in 65 of 108 games this year (60.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .272 AVG .229 .343 OBP .328 .474 SLG .398 22 XBH 17 10 HR 8 35 RBI 25 55/22 K/BB 62/28 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings