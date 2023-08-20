Cubs vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 20
The Chicago Cubs (63-59) and Kansas City Royals (40-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Cubs and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.
Cubs vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.24 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.24, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
- Lyles has registered three quality starts this season.
- Lyles will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 23 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2).
