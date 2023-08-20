Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (63-59) clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field on Sunday, August 20. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+170). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

