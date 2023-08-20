On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 112 hits and an OBP of .375 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 74.7% of his games this year (68 of 91), with multiple hits 33 times (36.3%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (19.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (44.0%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 58.2% of his games this season (53 of 91), with two or more runs 17 times (18.7%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .330 AVG .321 .379 OBP .371 .589 SLG .535 26 XBH 15 11 HR 9 37 RBI 26 31/15 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings