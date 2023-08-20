Christopher Morel -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
  • Morel has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (24.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.6% of his games this season (36 of 79), with more than one RBI 15 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.250 AVG .248
.298 OBP .338
.486 SLG .511
16 XBH 17
9 HR 10
36 RBI 23
58/11 K/BB 50/17
3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2).
