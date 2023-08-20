The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .249.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 78 of 113 games this season (69.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this year (39.8%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .265 AVG .235 .333 OBP .296 .475 SLG .371 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 59/16 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings