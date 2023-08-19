Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Rockies on August 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 119 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 25 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.325/.561 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 106 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI.
- He's slashed .252/.317/.425 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 18
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 109 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .252/.337/.470 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 113 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.300/.439 so far this season.
- Tovar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
