On Saturday, August 19 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (48-74) visit the Colorado Rockies (47-75) at Coors Field. Jesse Scholtens will get the nod for the White Sox, while Kyle Freeland will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored White Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under is set at 11.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Scholtens - CHW (1-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-13, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the White Sox and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (-115), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the White Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have won in 42, or 39.6%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 42 times in 106 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 1.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-118) Lenyn Sosa 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Elvis Andrus 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+115) Yoán Moncada 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.