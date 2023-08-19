White Sox vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (47-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 19.
The White Sox will give the ball to Jesse Scholtens (1-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-13, 4.94 ERA).
White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite once.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 34 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-15 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 499 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|W 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|L 14-1
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
|August 22
|Mariners
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs George Kirby
|August 23
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryce Miller
|August 24
|Athletics
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Ken Waldichuk
