Trayce Thompson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .154 with five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 10 of 43 games this season (23.3%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.0%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has an RBI in five of 43 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.250
|OBP
|.362
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|17/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (4-13) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.94 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6) among pitchers who qualify.
