Seiya Suzuki vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.276
|.314
|OBP
|.344
|.343
|SLG
|.464
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.91), 44th in WHIP (1.319), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
