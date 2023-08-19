Luis Robert vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 119 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .561.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 80 of 115 games this season (69.6%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (26.1%).
- He has homered in 26.1% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (38.3%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (13.0%).
- He has scored a run in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|60
|.270
|AVG
|.270
|.327
|OBP
|.323
|.602
|SLG
|.529
|33
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|34
|53/12
|K/BB
|84/13
|4
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6).
