Lenyn Sosa vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lenyn Sosa (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .127 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In eight of 22 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in four of 22 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.158
|AVG
|.091
|.158
|OBP
|.118
|.211
|SLG
|.212
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|2
|10/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.