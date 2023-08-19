Jeimer Candelario vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 73 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 15% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has an RBI in 36 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|5
|.276
|AVG
|.263
|.369
|OBP
|.300
|.488
|SLG
|.316
|31
|XBH
|1
|7
|HR
|0
|28
|RBI
|0
|48/25
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.319 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
