Elvis Andrus vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .237 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (22.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.5%).
- In 25.3% of his games this season (21 of 83), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.220
|.321
|OBP
|.279
|.320
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|4
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-13) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.94 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.460 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.