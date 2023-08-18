On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .239.

Grandal has recorded a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.6%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.7% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (24.7%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .226 AVG .250 .297 OBP .328 .331 SLG .375 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 51/20 0 SB 0

