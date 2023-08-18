Yasmani Grandal vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .239.
- Grandal has recorded a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.7% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (24.7%), including five multi-run games (5.2%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.226
|AVG
|.250
|.297
|OBP
|.328
|.331
|SLG
|.375
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|51/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
