Xinyu Wang will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova next in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. Wang's odds to win this tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are +1400.

Wang at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: August 18-26
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wang's Next Match

Wang is in the quarterfinals, where she will meet Alexandrova on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET (after beating Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3).

Wang Stats

  • Wang is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 35-ranked Paolini in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
  • The 21-year-old Wang is 23-20 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.
  • In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Wang is 18-14 in matches.
  • Wang, over the past 12 months, has played 43 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.
  • On hard courts, Wang has played 32 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.3 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.
  • Over the past 12 months, Wang has won 64.4% of her service games, and she has won 34.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Wang, over the past year, has been victorious in 66.9% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.

