The Chicago Sky's (12-18) injury report has two players listed heading into a Friday, August 18 game against the Atlanta Dream (15-16) at Gateway Center Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Sky's most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 83-76 loss to the Mystics.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.6 2.3 2.9

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is posting a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And she is delivering 10.1 points and 6 rebounds, making 42.1% of her shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 1.2 triples per game.

Kahleah Copper is averaging a team-best 18.9 points per game. And she is delivering 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, making 45.9% of her shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range (fifth in WNBA), with 1.9 triples per contest.

Alanna Smith paces the Sky in rebounding (6.7 per game), and averages 9.8 points and 1.7 assists. She also averages 1.4 steals (10th in the WNBA) and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in the WNBA).

Marina Mabrey is averaging 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 39.6% of her shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Elizabeth Williams is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 51.7% of her shots from the floor (sixth in WNBA).

Sky vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -2.5 163.5

