The Atlanta Dream (15-16) carry a three-game slide into a home matchup against the Chicago Sky (12-18), who have lost three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ION) on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Sky vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-5.6)

Atlanta (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Sky vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has beaten the spread 14 times in 29 games.

This season, 14 of Chicago's 29 games have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are seventh in the WNBA in points scored (80.5 per game) and eighth in points conceded (83.7).

On the boards, Chicago is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.1 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (34.5 per game).

In 2023, the Sky are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.0 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Defensively, the Sky are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.4. They are fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

In 2023, Chicago has taken 31.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.6% of Chicago's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.4% have been 2-pointers.

