The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .253.

In 63.5% of his 96 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .226 AVG .276 .311 OBP .344 .339 SLG .464 11 XBH 19 4 HR 7 20 RBI 21 45/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings